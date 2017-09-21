Head of Colorado's biggest environmental advocacy group is moving on

Pete Maysmith (Photo: Courtesy of Conservation Colorado)

Pete Maysmith — executive director of the state’s largest environmental advocacy group, Conservation Colorado, for eight years — is moving on to a national role.

Maysmith says he’s leaving Conservation Colorado at the end of September to join the national League of Conservation Voters as the nonprofit's senior vice president for campaigns.

“We are so proud of Pete and the wisdom, tenacity, and endless energy he has brought to Conservation Colorado,” said Diane Carman, Conservation Colorado's chair.

“The fact that our national partner has recruited him speaks volumes about the power and success of this organization. Conservation Colorado is strong, healthy, and will work harder than ever to pass visionary environmental policies and elect pro-conservation candidates in 2018. We wish Pete the best and look forward to working with him in his new role,” she said.

Conservation Colorado’s board of directors will launch a national search for a new leader for the organization.

