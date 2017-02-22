Health giant to lay off 119 in Denver area

(Photo: WILL SELAREP | GETTY IMAGES)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - UnitedHealth Group Inc. plans to permanently lay off 119 employees of its Optum unit in Centennial, the health-insurance and managed-care giant has told Colorado labor officials.

The layoffs are mostly of sales and customer service representatives working at the Optum offices at 10730 and 10770 Briarwood Avenue.

The layoffs are effective April 16, according to a notice filed by UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.

UnitedHealth Group did not state a reason for the layoffs, but the labor department classified the move as a "downsize."

Under the federal Worker Readjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) ACT, employers are required to notify officials of large layoffs 60 days in advance.

