Here are 21 metro-Denver jobs that pay $100K to $125K

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Metro Denver's median annual wage is $55,910 — but there are dozens of jobs in the area that pay twice that or more.

Last week, we shared Round 1 of the Denver area's "Mile High Salaries" — the 33 professions that pay $125,000 or more, according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.

And now, IN THE SLIDESHOW HERE, we offer another bunch of high-paying jobs in the region — 21 professions $100,000 to $125,000 average annual salaries.

The countdown is based on BLS' annual mean wage data for each profession in the 10-county Denver-Aurora-Lakewood metropolitan statistical area, as of May 2016. (The area does not include Boulder County.)

See the slideshow at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2kU4CLS

