Here are 28 metro-Denver jobs that pay $80K to $90K

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Metro Denver's median annual wage is $55,910 — but there are dozens of job categories in the area that pay a lot more than that.

Three weeks ago, we shared 33 local jobs that pay north of $125,000, according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Two weeks ago, we told you about 21 jobs that pay $100,000 to $125,000.

Then, last week, came 25 metro-Denver jobs that pay $90,000 to $100,000.

And now, in the slideshow on the Denver Business Journal website, we offer another bunch of high-paying jobs in the region — 28 local professions with $80,000 to $90,000 average annual salaries.

The countdown is based on BLS' annual mean wage data for each profession in the 10-county Denver-Aurora-Lakewood metropolitan statistical area, as of May 2016. (The area does not include Boulder County.)

See the jobs at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2A04EFv

