Here are Colorado's 10 most-affluent ZIP codes

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The most-affluent ZIP code in Colorado is 80007, home of the Candelas master planned community in Arvada.

That's according to American City Business Journals’ exclusive affluence ratings for 22,568 ZIP code territories across the nation. The database encompasses territories that had populations of 1,000 or more as of 2015.

With a population of 7,537, the 80007 zip code is in the 98.4 percentile nationwide for most-affluent communities and ranks 363rd nationally.

The database calculates "affluence" based on more than just wealth. It also factors in things like education levels, median household incomes, poverty rates and more. The Arvada ZIP code scores high for having a low poverty rate and a high percentage of households making $130,000 or more.

