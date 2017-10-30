Here are the biggest contributors to Denver area ozone

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The two biggest sources of airborne pollution that creates ozone in Denver and the northern Front Range are routine traffic and oil and gas operations, according to a new report from scientists at two federal agencies.

On days when ozone levels rise above acceptable levels, traffic and oil and gas operations each contribute between 30 percent and 40 percent to the overall local ozone levels, the report said.

Scientists from the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR) in Boulder wrote the report with support from scientists at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

The report drew on field studies in 2014 that tracked local and distant contributors to pollution on the northern Front Range. The research was paid for by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), NASA and the National Science Foundation, which is NCAR’s sponsor.

