Here's how Denver and other Colorado places rank among nation's hardest-working cities

Denver was rated the No. 11 hardest-working city in the U.S., according to a new WalletHub report. (Photo: MAGE PROVIDED BY GETTY IMAGES (MIHAILOMILOVANOVIC))

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Colorado has a strong economy, and that may at least partially due to the people who work in it.

Denver is s rated the No. 11 hardest-working city in the U.S. in a new WalletHub report.

To compile the report, the Washington, D.C.-based financial analysis website ranked the nation's 116 most populated cities based on six metrics across two categories:

Direct work factors, which included average workweek hours and the labor-force participation rate.

Indirect work factors, which included average commute time, share of workers with multiple jobs, annual volunteer hours per resident and average leisure time spent per day.

