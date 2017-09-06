Here's how long hourly workers in Denver stay with an employer (it's not long)

(Photo: Kathleen Lavine, Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - It's well known that Colorado is facing labor shortages, especially in fields like construction, food/restaurants, technology and nursing.

Now, a new report offers insight into the problem.

The Denver-Aurora area ranks lowest out of 30 major cities for being able to keep hourly workers on the job, according to a report from Homebase, a U.K.-based company that makes employee management software.

In other words, Denver workers are more likely to job hop, staying with a company an average of 171.1 days. Denver-Aurora workers also earn an average wage of $10.61 per hour, close to the national average of $10.77 per hour Homebase found in the sample it studied.

