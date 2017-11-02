Here's what SendGrid hopes to raise in its IPO

(Photo: Provided by SendGrid)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - SendGrid Inc. has put a price on what it hopes its stock will sell for in its initial public offering.

The Denver-based email technology company aims to generate as much as $137.2 million with its IPO, selling 7.7 million shares for a maximum price of $15.50 each, according to a Thursday morning filing with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission.

The lower end of the company's price range is $13.50 per share, the filing shows.

After underwriters’ discounts and required payments, SendGrid would receive $107.5 million from the IPO if its shares sell at $15.50, the filing says. That falls to $100.3 million if its shares sell at the $14.50 mid-point.

SendGrid makes software that helps businesses manage email delivery, much of it automated transactional messages — receipts, order confirmation and the like — for online companies as well as email marketing messages and other bulk email. SendGrid’s systems handle an average of 35 billion messages a month for companies including Airbnb, Deloitte, eBay, Hertz and Uber.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2iq9VOM

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal