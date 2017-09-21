Here's what's new at DIA

(Photo: DIA Photo)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Denver International Airport is doing more than hosting air travelers this month.

First, it's the site of the Sustainable BARKitecture Dog House Competition, which features designs from 15 local architecture firms that designed solar-powered dog houses.

Travelers can vote on their favorite dog house, as well as bid on owning one of the dog houses, here.

The 15 dog houses will be located on the plaza between the Westin Denver International Airport and the Jeppesen Terminal through Oct. 5, with winners announced on Oct. 9.

