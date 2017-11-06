Here's when most stores in Colorado Mills will reopen

KUSA - More than 100 stores and restaurants in the Colorado Mills mall will reopen on Nov. 21 following a devastating spring hailstorm that caused extensive damage to the building and forced it to close for months.

But, despite a large portion of the mall being able to reopen in time for the busy holiday shopping season, Colorado Mills said in a news release there’s still work to be done – and what they’re calling an official grand reopening won’t happen until 2018.

Six stores with exterior entrances to the mall were able to reopen earlier this fall. A few other stores inside the Lakewood shopping center will remain closed as work continues on some of the common areas into early next year.

The stores that are planning to reopen will be back in business at 10 a.m. on Nov. 21. For store openings and a look at jobs available, go to: www.coloradomills.com

Below is a list of all of the stores that will reopen on Nov. 21 courtesy Colorado Mills:

· a Borgata

· A+ Clothing Alterations

· Accessorize Me

· Adidas

· Aeropostale

· ALDO Outlet

· Angels

· Ann Taylor Factory Store

· Auntie Anne’s Pretzels

· Bath & Body Works

· Beauty & Designs

· Beef Jerky Experience

· Brooks Brothers Factory Store

· Buckle

· Build A Bear Workshop

· Burger King

· Burlington

· Calvin Klein Company Store

· Carter’s

· Celebrities N’ Bling

· Cell City

· Cinnabon

· Claire’s

· Clarks Bostonian Outlet

· Cleveland Creek Log Furniture

· COJ Baggage Outlet

· Colorado Hat Company

· Custom T Shirts & Hats

· D&G Metal Designs

· Dairy Queen/Orange Julius

· Denver Autographs

· Dick’s Sporting Goods

· Earthbound Trading Co.

· Eddie Bauer Outlet

· El Rodeo Western Wear

· Elegance Perfume

· Express Factory Outlet

· Eyebrow Designer 21

· Fanzz

· Fiesta

· Finish Line

· Flautas Tortas

· Foot Locker

· francesca’s

· Fresco Gourmet Deli

· FT Casuals

· Full Cycle Repair

· FYE

· Game Zone

· GameStop

· Gentlemen’s Collection

· Go! Calendars / Go! Games

· Got Paint?

· Great American Cookie

· Guess Factory

· Haagen-Dazs

· Hot Topic

· It’Sugar

· It’s Your Move

· J.Crew Factory

· Journeys

· Journeys Kidz

· Jumpstreet

· Justice

· Kataluma Chai

· Kelly’s Cajun Grill

· Kid’s Foot Locker

· Kitchen Collection

· Lane Bryant Outlet

· LEGO

· LensCrafters

· Levi’s Outlet Store

· Lids

· Little Buddha Imports

· LOFT Outlet

· Lucky Brand Jeans Outlet

· Master Cuts

· Maurices

· Metro Barber Shop

· Michael Kors Outlet

· Motherhood Maternity Outlet

· My Colorado Store

· NV/ME Clothing

· Oakley Vault

· Off Broadway Shoes Warehouse

· Oriental Back Rub

· Oriental Gifts

· OshKosh B’Gosh

· PacSun

· Panda Express

· Party Bouncers

· Payless ShoeSource

· Phenix Salon Suites

· Popeye’s

· PretzelMaker

· Pro Images

· Q

· Qdoba

· Regency Diamonds

· Robert Wayne Footwear

· Rue 21

· Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5TH

· Samsonite Company Store

· Scrubs & Beyond

· Signature Diamonds

· Snack Shop

· Spencer’s

· Sprint

· Sunglass Hut (2)

· Super Target

· Teaura Tea

· The Children’s Place Outlet

· The Fix

· The Jewelers Bench

· The Sweet Shop

· Tommy Hilfiger Company Store

· Torrid

· United Artists Theatres & IMAX

· US Polo Assn

· Verizon Wireless

· Victoria’s Secret

· Visionworks

· Wilsons Leather Outlet

· Yankee Candle

· Yard House

· Yoga Pod

· Zumiez

· Ziggi’s Coffee

