Hey high rollers! Historic Aspen ski lodge is up for sale for $25 million

A historic Aspen ski lodge, built more than 80 years ago and credited with starting the area's ski boom, is up for sale for $25 million.

The 85-acre Highland Ranch, which is home to the historic Highland Bavarian Lodge in Aspen, is on the market for the first time in 60 years, according to real estate brokers handling the sale.

According to a 2011 historical report in the Aspen Times, the goal of the lodge after its 1936 opening "was to promote the fledgling ski resort by enticing skiers and potential investors from both coasts."

