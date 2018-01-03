Hickenlooper calls for more transportation spending in Colorado budget

In January, Governor Hickenlooper said, “I’m not sure the benefit is worth risking people’s lives. I’m not sure all the victims recognize that this is not something that just doesn’t cost anything, that doesn’t have consequences.” (Photo: 9NEWS)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper has reversed course and called for new general-fund spending for transportation in next year’s state budget — a move that could give a significant boost to business groups’ efforts to help roads, bridges and transit.

The Democratic governor sent a letter to the Colorado Legislature's Joint Budget Committee late Tuesday requesting that $148.2 million of the expected $256.5 million in newly forecast general-fund revenues for the fiscal year beginning on July 1 be put to transportation.

He asked that the rest of the newly projected income go to the general-fund reserve, which would build the “rainy day fund” up to 8 percent of the general-fund budget.

Hickenlooper had angered some business leaders and legislative Republicans by proposing a 2018-19 budget that put no new money to transportation, despite his support during the 2017 session for a proposed tax-hike ballot measure that would have raised billions of dollars for state and local road and transit needs.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2qieeTc

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal