Hickenlooper calls for more transportation spending in Colorado budget

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper has reversed course and called for new general-fund spending for transportation in next year’s state budget — a move that could give a significant boost to business groups’ efforts to help roads, bridges and transit.
The Democratic governor sent a letter to the Colorado Legislature's Joint Budget Committee late Tuesday requesting that $148.2 million of the expected $256.5 million in newly forecast general-fund revenues for the fiscal year beginning on July 1 be put to transportation.
He asked that the rest of the newly projected income go to the general-fund reserve, which would build the “rainy day fund” up to 8 percent of the general-fund budget.
Hickenlooper had angered some business leaders and legislative Republicans by proposing a 2018-19 budget that put no new money to transportation, despite his support during the 2017 session for a proposed tax-hike ballot measure that would have raised billions of dollars for state and local road and transit needs.
