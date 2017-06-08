Hickenlooper completes signing of 4 eco-devo laws

(Photo: Ed Sealover, Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - As Gov. John Hickenlooper winds down his bill-signing activities following the 2017 legislative session, he has placed his signature on four bills aimed at helping the state recruit and retain companies in an increasingly competitive atmosphere.

While several of the pieces of legislation extend already successful programs, others offer new opportunities for the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade, including one new law that creates what an OEDIT leader called the first “classic economic-development tax credits” that can be bought and sold to benefit companies that don’t have any tax liability.

The four bills that now are part of state statutes include:

-House Bill 1356 — sponsored by House Speaker Crisanta Duran, D-Denver, and Rep. Danya Esgar, D-Pueblo — which allows business that make growth investments of at least $100 million, but that don’t have tax liability, to receive incentives similar to the tax credits that other businesses get for growing jobs and investing in economically lagging areas.

