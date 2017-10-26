Hickenlooper launches program for Colorado career coaches

(Photo: WAVEBREAKMEDIA LTD VIA THINKSTOCK)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper said Thursday that he has created a new career coaching program meant to help job-seekers navigate the state's rapidly changing employment market.

The program, Governor's Coaching Corps, is launched in partnership with Skillful, a Markle Foundation program, and will bring together career coaching professionals who in turn will help job seekers prepare for the digital economy.

The program is funded by Microsoft Philanthropies' $25.8 million donation to Skillful, which launched in 2016. Skillful helps workers adapt to the changing workplace by offering them middle-skills training.

"We have plenty of work to do and that starts with ensuring every Coloradan is prepared to succeed in the new jobs that will drive our future,” Hickenlooper said."

