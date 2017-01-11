Hickenlooper names transportation, broadband as his priorities for 2017

Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper speaks about his legislative priorities at a pre-session news conference (Photo: ED SEALOVER | DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Improving Colorado's infrastructure — particularly its transportation system and its rural broadband network — is Gov. John Hickenlooper’s top priority for 2017, he said Tuesday, one day before the start of the Colorado Legislature's session.

But while the Democratic governor, who is entering his final two years in office, was emphatic on the broad issue of what he wants to get done, he offered minimal details on how either idea could come to fruition.

In fact, Hickenlooper emphasized several times during Tuesday's news conference that he wants to listen to ideas from all sides on how to find highway and broadband funding rather than put forward a preferred plan, which he fears immediately would become a political target.

The idea of increasing funding for Colorado’s congested transportation system is one that’s taken center stage at the Legislature for the past two years without resolution, so the fact that Hickenlooper put it at the top of his to-do list merely put him in line with the desires of House Speaker-elect Crisanta Duran, D-Denver, and Senate President-elect Kevin Grantham, R-Cañon City.

