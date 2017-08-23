Hickenlooper to testify on Obamacare before U.S. Senate panel

John Hickenlooper

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper will travel to Washington, D.C., next month, joining four other governors in testifying before a U.S. Senate committee on ways to shore up the nation's health-insurance markets in the wake of Congress' failed attempts to repeal the federal Affordable Care Act.

The governors are slated to appear before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) on Sept. 7, State House News Service reports. The panel also plans to hear the day before from state insurance commissioners.

The panel's chairman, Tennessee Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander, is joining with the panel's ranking Democrat, Sen. Patty Murray of Washington state, to help bolster some aspects of the federal health law, known as Obamacare.

Hickenlooper will be joined at the congressional hearing by Republican Govs. Charlie Baker of Massachusetts, Bill Haslam of Tennessee and Gary Herbert of Utah as well as Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock of Montana.

