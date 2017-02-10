Hickenlooper's picks for Public Utilities Commission feel the heat at state Senate hearing

(Photo: KATHLEEN LAVINE | DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Gov. John Hickenlooper’s two nominees for the three-member Colorado Public Utilities Commission made it through a state Senate committee’s review Thursday, but not without scathing questions from some committee members about the commission’s responsibility in keeping utility bills in check.

The Senate Agriculture, Natural Resources and Energy Committee met for about two hours Thursday to hear from:

-Jeff Ackermann, who Hickenlooper nominated to be chairman of the commission in place of Chairman Joshua Epel, who announced his intention in December to resign in January.

-And Wendy Moser, who would take the place of Glenn Vaad, whose term was slated to end in January and who did not seek reappointment.

Hickenlooper announced his picks for the PUC in early January.

