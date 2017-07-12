High-end sports bar coming to Denver from 'Top Chef' contestant

(Photo: Courtesy of Element-Hospitality)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A four-time James Beard award nominee and two-time “Top Chef” contestant will open his first restaurant in Denver — a high-end sports bar that will feature locally sourced dishes and drinks.

Element Kitchen & Cocktail, the brainchild of Chef John Tesar, is scheduled to debut on July 21 in the former City Hall space at 1134 Broadway.

It is owned and operated by Element Hospitality, a hospitality management and consulting company that has offices in Denver and Las Vegas but hasn’t put a restaurant in the Centennial State before.

Tesar, the culinary consultant on the project, wanted to take a more sustainable approach to traditional bar food. Element Kitchen will have a broader range of gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan offerings than most of its sports-bar competitors, and the offerings will include a lot of seasonal and local produce.

