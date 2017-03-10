'Holy' spirits: Fort Collins pastor starts distillery

Big Fat Pastor Spirits has launched with gin and vodka products. The distillery also has whiskey aging (Photo: Jacob Laxen/The Coloradoan)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - A Fort Collins pastor is getting in touch with a different type of spirit.

Hans Breuer, executive pastor at Vineyard Church of the Rockies, is opening Big Fat Pastor Spirits with his children at 6754 N. Franklin Ave. in Loveland, near the town’s border with Fort Collins.

“We like to challenge cultural paradigms,” said Breuer, a pastor of 27 years including 18 in Fort Collins. “If you think back, Jesus’ first miracle was making alcohol.”

The craft distillery's products debuted on shelves at RJ's Wine & Spirits liquor store in Fort Collins' Front Range Village shopping center earlier this week. The company is looking to self-distribute to other liquor stores and restaurants.

