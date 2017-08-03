Home prices up again, fewer homes sold in July

(Photo: Matthew Staver, Bloomberg)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Average home prices in metro Denver increased 9.5 percent year-over-year in July to $449,054, according to new data from the Denver Metro Association of Realtors.

That figure includes both detached single-family homes and attached condos and townhomes.

Detached homes alone averaged a selling price of $496,382, an increase of 8.4 percent, while condo prices averaged $342,187 in July, up 13.6 percent from the year before.

In the market overall, inventory ticked down in July, with active listings decreasing by 1.5 percent to 7,352, a new record low for inventory in July, said Steve Danyliw, chairman of DMAR's market trends committee.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2wqnNxU

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal