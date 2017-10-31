Home-resale price gains hold steady in metro Denver

(Photo: Courtesy DBJ)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The year-over-year gain in home-resale prices for metro-Denver homes remained at 7.2 percent in August for the second month.

That's according to the latest S&P/Case-Shiller Home Prices Indices report, released Tuesday.

The August result followed sixth straight months of slight decreases in year-over-year price gains, the closely-followed monthly report series showed.

Home prices are still rising in metro Denver at an annual pace well ahead of the national average, the closely-followed monthly report series indicates. But the pace of that increase had been slowing gradually since January.

