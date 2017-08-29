Home resale price gains in metro Denver are gradually easing

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - For the fifth straight month, year-over-year average gains in home-resale prices across metro Denver eased in June from the previous month's pace.
That's according to the latest S&P/Case-Shiller Home Prices Indices report, released today.
Home prices are still rising in metro Denver at a pace faster than most cities, the closely-followed monthly report series indicates. But the pace of that increase has been slowing gradually since January.
Metro Denver's average home resale prices were up 7.6 percent in June from a year earlier, today's report says.
