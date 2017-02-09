HomeAdvisor buys Canada's big home improvement site

Chris Terrill, CEO of HomeAdvisor. (Photo: KATHLEEN LAVINE, DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - HomeAdvisor has purchased Canada’s biggest online home contractor referral business, the Lakewood-based company's second international deal in the past four months.

Buying Toronto-based HomeStars gives HomeAdvisor a new country of 9 million households where it can help owners find home improvement professionals. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“The acquisition of HomeStars is the latest move in HomeAdvisor’s larger strategy to replicate the enormous success we’ve seen domestically to other markets, allowing us to build a dominant global business and brand,” said Chris Terrill, CEO of HomeAdvisor, in a statement. “As digital alternatives increasingly replace word of mouth for home improvement projects, home services are poised to become the next major marketplace, and HomeAdvisor and its family of brands are the de facto provider across the world.”

HomeStars, founded in 2006, operates primarily in English-speaking Canada.

