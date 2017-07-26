Homeless advocates try to block sale of federal land in Lakewood

The Colorado Coalition for the Homeless has filed an injunction over the auctioning of a 59-acre parcel in Lakewood (Photo: DBJ/Courtesy U.S. General Services Administration)

The Colorado Coalition for the Homeless on Tuesday filed an injunction against the U.S. General Services Administration and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development over the auction of a 59-acre parcel of land in Lakewood.

The complaint claims that the government agencies violated the McKinney Act, which was passed in 1987 and requires the HUD to publish lists of "excess or surplus buildings and properties that are suitable for use to assist the homeless, and make its determination of suitability of such properties for homeless use," according to the complaint.

Additionally, a 2013 decision by the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia ordered the GSA and HUD to take additional steps to ensure government agencies follow the law, according to CCH.

The parcel in question is located near West Sixth Avenue between Kipling Street and Union Boulevard and is zoned for transit-oriented mixed-use. The federal government began the sales process on the parcel nearly a year ago.

That process includes a 21-day federal screening during which federal agencies can determine whether or not they might want the land, then the land is offered to other governments in the area, William Morgan, property disposal manager at the GSA, told the Business Journal last week.

Read the full complaint on the Denver Business Journal.

