Homesick? You can buy a candle that smells like Colorado

KUSA - A candle company is selling a candle it says smells like our great state of Colorado.

That begs the question, what does Colorado smell like? According to Homesick Candles, the state's scent has notes of mountain spruce and a ski lodge.

HomesickCandles.com makes and sells candles that purportedly smell like the states they're based on. All 50 states are represented. For example, the Florida candle has a hint of orange, driftwood and sea mist. Texas' candle features fresh cotton, and a touch of sage.

A Colorado Homesick Candle will set you back $29.95 and is advertised with a 60-80 burn time.

