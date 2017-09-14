How a Colorado businessman helped the Cajun Navy deliver supplies for Harvey victims

(Photo: Courtesy)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - When Hurricane Harvey struck Houston, one Colorado businessman knew he had to get involved.

“I couldn’t stand still,” he said.

So Jason Cannon, a 38-year-old New Orleans native who lives in Idaho Springs, drove 16 hours straight in his 2014 silver Jeep Wrangler to help with rescue efforts. He arrived in Houston on Aug. 28.

Cannon started working with Louisiana's "Cajun Navy" — a volunteer relief group — when it was a grassroots rescue organization during Hurricane Katrina. He doesn't have an official title with the group, but describes himself as leading the Cajun Navy's supply chain.

