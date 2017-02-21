How bad is Denver traffic?

(Photo: THINKSTOCK)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Metro Denver ranks 21st out of 240 U.S. cities for the amount of time drivers spend stuck in heavy traffic.

That's according to a new report from Inrix Inc., a Kirkland, Washington-based tech company that provides traffic data for mobile apps.

The company estimates that Denver drivers spent an average of 36 hours last year in congested traffic.

Denver's 21st-out-of-240 sounds bad, but we've actually improved a bit from the No. 15 ranking the city got as recently as 2009.

Inrix estimates that traffic congestion costs each Denver driver $1,180 a year, a calculation based on a driver's lost time, additional fuel expenses and the "social cost of emissions," among other factors.

