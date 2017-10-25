How bad is Denver's average commute? It could be worse

Denver's average commute time of 46.11 minutes ranks 17th in the country, according to a new study. (Photo: ISTOCK)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - How bad is the average Denver commute time? Well, it could be worse, like Washington, D.C.

According to a new report by staffing firm Robert Half, Denver ranked 17th in the country for commute time and Denver ranks 13th nationally for commuting stress levels.

According to the study, Denver's average commute time is 46.11 minutes. Washington, D.C. leads the country with an average commute time of 60.42 minutes, followed by San Francisco at 59.2 minutes and Chicago at 58.5 minutes.

Los Angeles drivers are the most stressed out by their commutes, followed by Miami drivers, according to Robert Half.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2h7F3CM

© 2017 KUSA-TV