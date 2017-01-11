How Colorado cars stack up to EPA's mileage standard

A car travels on an unplowed residential street on Thursday, January 5, 2017 (Photo: Valerie Mosley/The Coloradoan)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - Colorado's favorite vehicles will need dramatic makeovers to meet the Environmental Protection Agency's aggressive fuel efficiency standard of 54.5 miles per gallon by 2025.

From the No. 1 Subaru Outback to the Honda Accord, all 10 of Colorado's most popular vehicles will have to roughly double or triple their fuel economies to make the mark. That means, if the rule holds, the Colorado car market will look drastically different in the coming years.

But the full story is a little more complicated. Here's what you need to know about the EPA's plans to curb vehicular greenhouse gas emissions.

Lots of footnotes to that 54.5 mpg standard

Technically, the 54.5 mpg target represents a target for manufacturers of passenger cars and light-duty trucks come 2025. The actual number will vary somewhat among manufacturers and depends on expected yearly sales for each vehicle model, among other things.

