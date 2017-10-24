How Colorado universities rank globally in U.S. News report

(Photo: JOHN EISELE | COLORADO STATE UNIVERSITY)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The University of Colorado Boulder leads among four-year institutions in the state in U.S. News & World Report's latest rankings of the "Best Global Universities," released late Monday.

CU Boulder ranks 44th out of the 1,250 universities analyzed. The Best Global Universities report, now in its fourth, is produced to provide insight into how universities compare worldwide. It compares universities based on their academic research and overall reputation, not on their separate undergraduate or graduate programs.

Colorado universities placement in U.S. News' best colleges report can be found here.

CU Boulder is the No. 1 public university recipient of NASA research. More than 2,000 undergrads there are directly involved in research, and 650 faculty and students take part in interdisciplinary bioscience research.

