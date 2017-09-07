How Denver plans to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 80%

(Photo: CITY & COUNTY OF DENVER)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The city of Denver on Wednesday offered its first look at how the city can reach its goal of cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent below 2005 levels by 2050.

The city released a report, “ 80x50 Climate Goal: Stakeholder Report,” that runs down a list of strategies and targets to meet the 2050 overall goal.

Now, it’s looking for feedback from Denver residents on how realistic the strategies are — and how they might impact the lives of Denverites.

“We’re looking for community input to give more depth to those recommendations — What does the city think about the strategies and targets and how it would affect them?” said Tom Herrod, Denver's climate and policy analyst.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2wKG0Jy

© 2017 KUSA-TV