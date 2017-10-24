How Denver ranks as a place to celebrate Halloween

(Photo: Broadway Halloween Parade Photo)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Despite having the No. 1 haunted house in the nation, Denver didn’t top WalletHub’s 2017 “Best Places for Halloween” list. It didn’t even make the top 25.

The Washington, D.C.-based financial analytics firm ranked Denver No. 32 on its list, just behind Honolulu.

WalletHub compared the 100 largest U.S. cities in 18 metrics across three categories to calculate its score. Eventbrite, the U.S. Census Bureau and the Council for Community and Economic Research were among WalletHub’s sources as it tracked:

- Trick-or-treater-friendliness, including population density, crime rate and share of potential trick-or-treaters.

