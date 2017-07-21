How did Denver hotels fare in the first half of 2017?

(Photo: Brown Palace Hotel Photo)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Denver hotels finished the first half of 2017 in pretty good shape, with only one key metric declining, and that only by a tad.

According to hotel research company STR Inc., the city's occupancy rate fell slightly in the first half of 2017, down to 72.2 percent, or down 0.6 percent from the same time a year earlier.

Other metrics improved: The average daily rate (ADR) rose to $127.38, up 2.9 percent from the first half of 2016; Revenue per available room (RevPAR) rose to 2.3 percent to $92.01; and total revenue rose to $755 million, up 5.9 percent from the same time a year earlier.

Denver now has 45,777 hotel rooms, up from 44,755 hotel rooms at the end of 2016.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2uINjAC

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal