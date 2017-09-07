How do Denver salaries compare nationally?

(Photo: KUSA)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A survey of high-demand jobs indicate that Denver salaries are slightly higher than those paid in Miami but slightly lower than those in Dallas.

That's according to the latest Robert Half 2018 Salary Guide, which indicated that Denver salaries were about 9 percent above the national average.

Robert Half took four high-demand jobs — executive assistant, front-end web developer, senior accountant and user experience designer — and compared salaries across the country.

In Denver, the midpoint salary for executive assistant was $56,680, for front-end web developer it was $79,298, for senior accountant it was $81,750, and for user experience designer it was $101,370.

