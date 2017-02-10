How do Denver software engineer salaries compare nationally?

(Photo: HIRED IMAGE)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - According to a new report, there are only four other North American cities with higher average software engineer salaries than Denver.

That's according to San Francisco-based job search company Hired, which published its 2017 "Global State of Tech Salaries" report, indicating that the average annual salary for a Denver software engineer is $112,000, down 2.63 percent from a year earlier.

That's behind only the San Francisco Bay Area ($134,000), Seattle ($126,000), New York ($120,000) and Los Angeles ($117,000), and tied with San Diego, in the ranking of the top 10 North American tech markets.

But when you factor in the adjusted cost for living compared with the Bay Area, Denver salaries adjust to $181,000 annually, behind only Austin ($198,000) of the 10 North American cities that were ranked.

