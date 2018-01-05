How does Colorado compare to all 50 states for having mild (or awful) winters?

Snow drifts in Parker (Photo: Ryan Haarer/9NEWS)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - While Colorado enjoys a sunny, 50-degree-plus day today, the eastern part of the nation is being hammered by blizzards.

The storms have effectively shut down many places from New England down the coastline to Flordia, with some 80,000 businesses and homes left without power.

Considering the potential impact on businesses, it begs the question: Just how miserable are Colorado's winters?

New York-based lifestyle publishing company Thrillist compiled a ranking of all 50 states based on how mild — or how awful — their winters are.

And Colorado ranks among the top five for having the best winters — No. 4 out of all 50 states.

Read more about the interesting rankings at the Denver Business Journal.

Copyright 2017 DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL