How does Denver rank as a city for millennials?

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - How does Denver rank when it comes to appealing to millennials?

According to a new survey, there are 27 better cities for millennials than Denver.

That's according to apartment-finding company Apartment List, which ranked 75 U.S. cities for jobs, affordability and livability.

According to Apartment List, Pittsburgh is the best city for millennials and Denver ranks 28th.

Denver gets nicked by its high cost of living but still gets a "B-plus" grade due to its abundance of jobs and high score for livability.

