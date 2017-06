(Photo: Sheldon, Bobbi)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - How many people biked to work on Wednesday's annual "Bike to Work Day?"

More than 34,000, said officials from the Denver Regional Council of Governments, which organized the annual event.

Bike to Work Day took more than 25,000 cars off the road on Wednesday, according to DRCOG.

