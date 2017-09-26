'How much am I bid for my seat?' United Airlines will try automated bidding to solve overbooking

WASHINGTON - AUGUST 16: A United Airlines aircraft passes by a Continental Airlines aircraft as it taxis to takeoff from the runway of Ronald Reagan National Airport August 16, 2006 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) (Photo: Alex Wong, 2006 Getty Images)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - United Airlines has been on a tear in recent months to reduce overbookings since the man-dragged-from-plane incident aboard a United Express flight at Chicago's O'Hare Airport in early April.

And the reduction effort has been working. As of September, overbooking situations aboard United flights are said to be down 90 percent year-over-year.

To help streamline the handling of any overbooking situations that might infrequently arise in future, United — Denver International Airport's largest airline — will start testing next month what it terms an "automated system" designed to allow customers to voluntarily bid for a desired compensation amount should an overbooking situation arise last minute on their flights.

Details of exactly how the automated system will work are not being released at this time, a United spokesman said Tuesday.

