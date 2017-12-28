How much are all Denver houses worth?

(Photo: Kathleen Lavine, DBJ)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - If you added up the value of all of Denver's housing stock, it would total more than $400 billion.

That's according to online real estate company Zillow, which estimated the total value of Denver's housing stock at $405.4. billion, which is up 6.1 percent over last year.

But that's less than the national average gain, said Zillow, which reported that the nation's total housing stock value has risen to $31.8 trillion, up 6.5 percent from a year earlier.

Nationally, the Los Angeles area leads with a housing stock value of $2.7 trillion, followed by the New York area at $2.6 trillion. Of the nation's 35 largest markets, Columbus, Ohio saw the largest percentage gain, gaining 15.1 percent.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2Dqbzso

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal