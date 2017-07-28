How much house can you buy at metro Denver's average rental rate?

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - How much house can the average metro Denver rent of $1,419 buy you in Colorado?
The short answer: Not a lot.
With a $1,419-per-month budget for rent, a person could buy a 1,458-square-foot home in the state.
That's according to a calculator put together by career information website Zippia. It used data from Zillow's home price index, Lending Tree data for average monthly mortgages and interest rates, and housing insurance rates from Insurance.com and WalletHub.
