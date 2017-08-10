How much money do you need in Denver to be considered 'wealthy?'

Close-up of American dollar bills (Photo: Purestock)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - How much money does it take in Denver for you to be considered "wealthy?"

One million dollars? Three million? Five million?

According to new research by Charles Schwab, Denver residents think you can be considered wealthy if you have $2 million.

That's lower than the national figure of $2.4 million, according to Schwab's survey.

And not every Denver resident is going to achieve that much wealth, according to the research.

"While 38 percent of those surveyed say they are already millionaires or believe they can reach that level, the majority (62 percent) say they don’t have any hope," according to Schwab.

