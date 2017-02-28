How the IPA reinvented Odell Brewing

Odell IPA is the only American IPA to win gold medals at both the Great American Beer Festival and World Beer Cup. (Photo: Valerie Mosley/The Coloradoan)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - A decade ago, Odell Brewing sent staffers to Supermarket Liquors on Mulberry Street.

The request: Collect every IPA from the shelves.

As the Fort Collins craft brewery was developing its own India Pale Ale, it deconstructed the hopped-up beer style that was gaining in popularity. Every Odell employee from production to sales weighed in.

“We found a lot of bitter bombs out there,” Odell co-founder Doug Odell said. “We felt IPAs at the time were unbalanced on the bitterness side. We wanted to level that out.”

