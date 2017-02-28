KUSA
How the IPA reinvented Odell Brewing

Fort Collins Coloradoan , KUSA 5:50 AM. MST February 28, 2017

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - A decade ago, Odell Brewing sent staffers to Supermarket Liquors on Mulberry Street.

The request: Collect every IPA from the shelves.

As the Fort Collins craft brewery was developing its own India Pale Ale, it deconstructed the hopped-up beer style that was gaining in popularity. Every Odell employee from production to sales weighed in.

“We found a lot of bitter bombs out there,” Odell co-founder Doug Odell said. “We felt IPAs at the time were unbalanced on the bitterness side. We wanted to level that out.”

Read more at the Coloradoan: http://noconow.co/2mGrNFx

