How to be positive but not a pushover

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A lot has been said lately about the importance of positivity and mindfulness at work. It helps with productivity, goal-setting and even work-life balance.

But have you ever felt like having an optimistic attitude makes you vulnerable to people who may take advantage of you?

If you are mindful and at peace with the world around you, does that mean you are too accepting of the current situation when you shouldn’t be?

Being a mindful, optimistic person doesn’t mean you succumb to more aggressive people or are passive to achieving your goals. It’s a little counterintuitive, but you can still positively drive toward a goal without getting run over.

