How to build a better you by investing in yourself

(Photo: GETTY IMAGES (TOM MERTON))

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Seize the day and build a better you for the future.

Now is the best time to invest in yourself. Assess where you want to allocate your resources — time, capital, energy — in order to improve your life.

It’s important to take time to re-energize, evaluate your goals and start dreaming again. Investing in yourself is easy and it helps you make daily progress towards reaching important personal milestones.

Read ways to invest in yourself at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2s09sdc

© 2017 KUSA-TV