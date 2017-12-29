How to choose the right champagne

Ideally, a bottle of champagne should align with the drinker's personality or interests.

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Champagne is synonymous with romance and luxury.

Birthdays and anniversaries are coming up (not to mention New Year’s Eve). You want to give a gift that shows you put some thought into its selection. Ideally, it should align with your friend’s personality or interests.

Here are a few champagnes that are widely available. The cost will likely be in the $40 to $200 range. These iconic firms built their reputations long ago.

Veuve Clicquot: Today, this brand is well known because of its advertising plus sponsorship of high-profile events like polo matches. The company rose to fame in 1798, when Barbe Nicole Ponsardin became the first woman to run a champagne house. She is credited with building the brand.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2lrZADn.

© 2017 KUSA-TV