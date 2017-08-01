How to take the work out of networking

(Photo: iStock (Pontech-2000))

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - For many small-business owners, there are simply never enough hours in the day. This is why many company leaders fail to establish deep connections with the rest of their surrounding economic community.

A few of the other common excuses for remaining isolated are:

-“I tried it once, but it felt like I spent the entire time being pitched by salespeople.

-“I'm not sure I need advice from others.”

-“I just don't see the point.”

