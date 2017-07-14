How to take your work on the road this summer

(Photo: Getty Images)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - When the temperature rises and the sun is shining, it’s difficult to avoid glimpsing out of your office window wishing you, too, could enjoy the beautiful weather away from the tether of work and running a business.

While it’s important to take regular breaks and maintain work-life balance, sometimes it is easier said than done. This is especially true for small business owners who often wear many hats or are the sole employee.

Fortunately, by leveraging modern technology, a world of possibilities for summertime adventures is accessible without the expense of lost productivity.

Cloud and mobile technologies are constantly advancing. This makes the ability of working whenever and wherever easier than ever before.

I’m an advocate of disconnecting during off hours, and I also know it can be difficult to step away from work. With cloud-based tools and a bit of planning, though, you’ll be able to keep an eye on things while finally heading to that cabin you’ve always wanted to visit or going to the beach with your family.

