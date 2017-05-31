How walkable is Denver? Answer: 'Somewhat'

(Photo: Sylte, Allison)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - How walkable is the city of Denver when compared with other U.S. cities?

The answer is "somewhat," as Denver doesn't make it into the top 15 most walkable cities in the country.

That's according to a new study by WalkScore.com, a unit of Seattle-based real estate brokerage Redfin. It ranked Denver as the country's 16th-most walkable city, describing the city as "somewhat walkable. Some errands can be accomplished on foot."

Walk Score said it came up with its ratings by measuring "the walkability of a location based on its distance from amenities, density of population, block length and pedestrian friendliness"

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2rbtmQV

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal